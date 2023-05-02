Bajaj Auto sales rise 7% in April as domestic business offsets struggling exports

2 Min(s) Read
Pune-based Bajaj Auto on Friday said that the company faced glitches in its supply chain and wasn’t able to improve production and was slow in expanding its network.
Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a 52-week high on Tuesday morning after the company reported a 7 percent jump in overall sales for the month of April.
The two and three-wheeler manufacturer reported sales of 3.31 lakh units in April, from 3.1 lakh units during the same period last year.
It is a reversal of sorts for Bajaj Auto as the base quarter had exports rescuing struggling domestic sales due to the Omicron variant.