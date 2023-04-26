Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 crore in FY23

Bajaj Allianz Life said the company has declared a bonus for its participating policyholders, which includes a regular reversionary bonus of Rs 872 crore and a Terminal & Cash bonus of Rs 329 crore

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has declared a bonus of Rs 1,201 crore for its 11 lakh policyholders in the fiscal ended March 2023. The private insurer has announced the bonus for the 22nd consecutive year.

Bajaj Allianz Life said the company has declared a bonus for its participating policyholders, which includes a regular reversionary bonus of Rs 872 crore and a Terminal & Cash bonus of Rs 329 crore.

The bonuses will benefit 11.43 lakh eligible loyal policyholders who have remained committed to their Life Goals with Bajaj Allianz Life, the life insurer said in a statement.

The Regular Reversionary Bonus declared by the company will be payable at the time of maturity or death of the policyholder. The funds for the bonus will be sourced from the surplus generated by the company's participating policyholders' funds for FY2023.

"Bajaj Allianz Life continues to remain committed to the promise made to its customers. The bonuses announced for 22 years consecutively is a testament of the teams’ focus to ensure our customers continue to enjoy the benefits of staying invested in their long-term goals with us. We will continue to focus on customer centricity as we move ahead to enable many more customers fulfil their goals with us," said Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Bajaj Allianz Life declared bonuses for the 22nd consecutive year for its participating products including Bajaj Allianz Life Flexi Income Goal, Bajaj Allianz Elite Assure, Bajaj Allianz Life Income Assure amongst others. All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2023, are eligible to receive the bonuses announced by the company.