Bain Capital to sell 0.7% stake in Axis Bank through block deal

Boston-based private equity firm, Bain Capital, is reportedly planning to sell its stake in Axis Bank for up to $267 million, according to sources on Wednesday, June 14. The move comes as Bain Capital aims to divest a portion of its total 1.3 percent holding in the Indian financial institution through a block deal.
The offer price range for the block deal is likely to be set between Rs 964 and Rs 977.70 per share. This range suggests a potential discount of 0 percent to 1.4 percent compared to the current market price (CMP) of Axis Bank shares.
The block deal will involve the sale of 0.7 percent of Bain Capital's total 1.3 percent holding in Axis Bank.
First Published: Jun 14, 2023 7:50 PM IST
