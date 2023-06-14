CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Bain Capital to sell 0.7% stake in Axis Bank through block deal

By Anand Singha  Jun 14, 2023 7:50:53 PM IST (Updated)

The block deal will involve the sale of 0.7 percent of Bain Capital's total 1.3 percent holding in Axis Bank.

Boston-based private equity firm, Bain Capital, is reportedly planning to sell its stake in Axis Bank for up to $267 million, according to sources on Wednesday, June 14. The move comes as Bain Capital aims to divest a portion of its total 1.3 percent holding in the Indian financial institution through a block deal.

The offer price range for the block deal is likely to be set between Rs 964 and Rs 977.70 per share. This range suggests a potential discount of 0 percent to 1.4 percent compared to the current market price (CMP) of Axis Bank shares.
