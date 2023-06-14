Bain Capital to sell 0.7% stake in Axis Bank through block deal

The block deal will involve the sale of 0.7 percent of Bain Capital's total 1.3 percent holding in Axis Bank.

Boston-based private equity firm, Bain Capital, is reportedly planning to sell its stake in Axis Bank for up to $267 million, according to sources on Wednesday, June 14. The move comes as Bain Capital aims to divest a portion of its total 1.3 percent holding in the Indian financial institution through a block deal.

