Bain Capital in talks to buy Ice Cream-maker Vadilal, Stock jumps 15%: Exclusive

Bain Capital is talks to acquire home-grown ice cream-maker Vadilal Industries, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The sources further said that Bain Capital is eyeing control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, along with the brand.

The private equity firm is interested in merging Vadilal's entities into one company, the sources said, adding that the talks are valuing the company at over Rs 3,000 crore.

Promoters of Vadilal have explored sale talks earlier as well. Arpwood had earlier offered to buy stake in Vadilal, sources confirm, but promoter dispute delayed sale the potential sale earlier.

Vadilal Group, Bain Capital, Arpwood did not offer a comment on the deal development.

Industry experts share, "Any private equity investor will be interested in merging the two listed companies and the Vadilal brand." Vadilal Industries had taken shareholder approval to buy the brand from the promoter entity in December 2022.

Vadilal Industries makes ice cream and frozen food, while Vadilal Enterprises sells & markets Vadilal Industries’ ice cream.

Shares of Vadilal Industries are trading 15 percnt higher at Rs 3,196. The stock hit a 52-week high intraday of Rs 3,220. On the other hand, shares of Vadilal Enterprises are trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 4,040, post the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.