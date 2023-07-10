CNBC TV18
Bain Capital in talks to buy Ice Cream maker Vadilal, Stock jumps 15%: Exclusive

Bain Capital in talks to buy Ice Cream-maker Vadilal, Stock jumps 15%: Exclusive

Bain Capital in talks to buy Ice Cream-maker Vadilal, Stock jumps 15%: Exclusive
By Nisha Poddar  Jul 10, 2023 2:01:59 PM IST (Updated)

Promoters of Vadilal have explored sale talks earlier as well,  Arpwood had earlier offered to buy stake in Vadilal, sources confirm but promoter dispute delayed sale of Vadilal in the past we gather. 

Bain Capital is talks to acquire home-grown ice cream-maker Vadilal Industries, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The sources further said that Bain Capital is eyeing control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, along with the brand.

The private equity firm is interested in merging Vadilal's entities into one company, the sources said, adding that the talks are valuing the company at over Rs 3,000 crore.
Promoters of Vadilal have explored sale talks earlier as well. Arpwood had earlier offered to buy stake in Vadilal, sources confirm, but promoter dispute delayed sale the potential sale earlier.
X