Bagrry's India appoints Jayant Kapre as CEO to drive growth with his two decades of FMCG experience

Bagrry’s India Limited, a leading brand in the Breakfast Cereals & Health Food category, has announced the appointment of Jayant Kapre as Chief Executive Officer. Kapre will focus on accelerating growth and sharpening the renowned brand’s commercial advantage. As the CEO, he will be responsible for devising and executing a robust growth strategy for Bagrry’s.

A dynamic leader, Jayant Kapre has over 26 years of rich experience in the FMCG sector, primarily in the food space. He has held successful leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia, and has grown and managed 9 businesses prior to joining Bagrry’s.

He is a veteran of the packaged food industry in India and Southeast Asia, and has an outstanding track record of launching, turning around and growing consumer branded businesses. Kapre is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

At Bagrry’s he will focus on strengthening the brand’s solid foundation and attaining sustainable market growth. He will lead the brand as it carefully expands into newer categories that are aligned to its distinct personality.

Kapre believes that the environment is ultra-competitive, with players willing to invest heavily, and that it is critical to find product and business solutions that find the right balance. It is his opinion that being distinctive in the market and staying true to Bagrry’s brand promise will be imperative to fuel growth.

For over 25 years, Bagrry’s has aimed at setting new standards in innovation, responsible nutrition and quality manufacturing. Over the years, the brand has created products that have helped consumers live a fit and healthy lifestyle, as they live up to their belief that ‘nutritious and high quality food is a right, not a privilege.’

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Bagrrys India PVT LTD. It is rare to find a food company that matches the attention to nutrition, quality and hygiene at Bagrry’s. Working on trustworthy recipes which are truly good for consumers was a great draw for me- the world needs more of this right now!

The business has been extremely well run so far and the profitable growth is testimony to this. The brand is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and I am glad to lead a vital change in momentum. I seek to fuel growth and expansion across categories, whilst maintaining profitability” said Jayant Kapre, Chief Executive Officer, Bagrrys India PVT LTD.

“At Bagrry’s, with a lineage of over 50 years of innovation, we’re building India’s most trusted health food brand. Our vision has always been to transform our family business into an institution driven by some of the finest consumer minds.

Jayant brings with him decades of unparalleled leadership experience in the FMCG & food processing space, and also resonates with our core values. We’re excited to have him on board and we are confident that he’ll scale Bagrry’s to newer heights.” said Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrry’s Group.

About Bagrry’s

Bagrry’s is a leading brand in Breakfast Cereals & Health Foods in the Indian subcontinent. With a tagline of ‘LET’S PUT HEALTH FIRST' we make products that are healthy, honest, innovative and of exceptional quality.

Bagrry’s has been a pioneer in India for products such as Muesli, Oats, Bran. At Bagrry’s, quality is an obsession and we strive to ensure that only the best ingredients from across the world make it into our packs. Our Products are Rich in Fibre with added Bran, Freeze Dried Fruits & Natural Antioxidants.

Also, we believe that being natural has real benefits, which is why our products are made without adding anything artificial. No Artificial Colours! No Artificial Flavours! No Artificial Preservatives! Just all-natural goodness.