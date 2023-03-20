Bagmaker Safari optimistic, expects demand to remain firm till mid-2023

The luggage and backpacks market in India is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore with branded players constituting 56 percent of the market. Macro pressures coupled with customer preferences has resulted in a shift towards branded products fuelling growth for the organized sector over the past few years.

The growing middle class in India and its increasing propensity to indulge will further accelerate the industry's growth prospects.

Market share of the big 3 in the organized market

FY15 FY17 FY19 FY22

Safari 10.1% 13.7% 15.9% 23.3%

Samsonite 41.5% 36.5% 34.8% 34.2%

VIP 48.4% 49.8% 49.3% 42.5%

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Jatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Safari Industries, expressed optimism about the growth prospects of the Indian luggage industry despite the ongoing pandemic.

Jatia stated that there are no signs of a slowdown owing to the wedding and holiday season in India, and he expects demand to remain firm until mid-2023.

He said, “At least till the end of July we don't see any signs of slowdown currently, and of course, there is the summer holidays - April, May, and June again, and the travel is maximum. Also, international travel would have opened up 100 percent in April, May, and June. So right now fingers crossed, but at least we are not seeing any major signs of a slowdown currently.”

Jatia also mentioned that the industry should grow by 15 percent which is a positive outlook considering the challenges posed by the pandemic.

He believes that the shift from unorganized to organized luggage manufacturers will continue, and Indian manufacturers can now compete globally.

He said, “The shift from unorganized to organized is also been phenomenal, right with the advent of GST implementation, and of course what happened during COVID. The business model earlier was just getting material from China and distributing it in India, right. The whole shift which has happened from outsourcing to manufacturing, so today you cannot import from China and just distribute, you have to manufacture.”

Safari Industries is a leading Indian luggage manufacturer that has outgrown the market in the past 11 years. According to Jatia, the company will strive to outgrow industry growth of 15%. He also mentioned that there were no salary cuts at Safari during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the takeover of Safari Industries in 2012, the company's focus has been on the mass segment. However, Jatia now aims to scale the premium segment and wants it to contribute 20 percent to sales. The company's endeavor is to continue to grow its market share, and it is looking to increase its store count to 130-140 from 80.

The company's financial performance has been superlative as the revenue per quarter has scaled more than Rs 300 crore and margins have been consistently improving.

On the margins front, from having lower margins than VIP, it now posts higher margins. The key reasons for margin improvement include operating leverage, which has played out as the company has expanded capacity to 5.25 lakh units per month. They have also gained on the margins due to increased sales from polypropylene-based hard luggage whose prices have been rangebound and online sales has continued to see traction.

On an annual basis the company is well on course to cross Rs 1,100 crore of revenues in FY23 and has nearly doubled revenues in past 4 years and margins have improved big time.

