Backstory: When Nanda brothers parted ways leading to decline of Escorts group

Post-partition, one of the storied business families in the country were the Delhi-based Nandas. When liberalisation came in 1991, it was one of the Indian groups that was widely tipped to take advantage of the new opportunities. But strategic mistakes and a bitter sibling rivalry proved to be its nemesis. Today, Escorts isn’t quite the force it was through the 1970s and 80s.

Its founders, the brothers Har Prasad and Yudi Nanda, had migrated from Lahore where they ran an agency business. In India, Har Prasad guided his company Escorts into the manufacturing of tractors, motorcycles and components and over the next few decades built a reputation for quality. Under him, the Rajdoot motorcycle became one of the country’s best-known two-wheeler brands, albeit at a time when scooters were far more in demand.

However, the group suffered from a malaise common to many Indian business families of the era, that of controlling their companies through low equity stakes. Escorts was no different and the company suffered a severe jolt in the 1980s when London-based Swraj Paul made a hostile bid to take it over. It was only through hectic political parleys that the Nandas managed to regain control.

By 1991, the Escorts group appeared to be sitting pretty. Having stitched up joint ventures with MNCs like Yamaha for motorcycles and Ford for tractors, it was expected to do well in the new environment. But things didn’t pan out well as many of the JV partners chose to take advantage of the opening up of the economy to set up on their own, leaving Escorts in the lurch.

Even as its business performance was slipping, a fight broke out between Har Prasad’s two sons Rajan and Anil, over the sale of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre (EHIRC), the speciality cardiac hospital the group had set up in 1988. In 2003, when Escorts entered into negotiations with PE funds for a minority stake sale in EHIRC, Anil Nanda, the group’s vice chairman, opposed the sale proposal mooted by Rajan Nanda.

With the company strapped for funds and deep in debt, in September 2005, EHIRC struck a deal to sell 90 percent of its equity for Rs 650 crore to Fortis Healthcare , part of the Ranbaxy group then owned by Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The balance 10 percent stake was held by the cardiologist Naresh Trehan who was also the executive director of Escorts.

Even as the deal was being signed, Anil, filed a case against the sale in the Delhi High Court . His contention was that his elder brother had converted the institute from a charitable trust to a company with the objective of selling it, which Anil deemed illegal and also done without keeping him informed. Rajan denied the charges claiming that the conversion had been effected in order to unlock the value of the investments in the hospital and the information had been shared with all parties.

In January 2009, the Delhi High Court restrained Rajan Nanda from converting the charitable trust of Escort Hospital into a private company. As the case dragged on, the two brothers parted company and Anil exited the Escorts group, taking along with him Goetze, the profitable automobile component-making company. Soon he sold off his stake in Goetze too and got into real estate (Akme Projects Ltd) and leather.

The sale eventually went through though the Singh brothers made a meal of the EHIRC acquisition and Fortis itself was eventually taken over by IHH Healthcare.

Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018. Since then, his son Nikhil Nanda has been making efforts to turn around the group’s fortunes.