Business Backstory: When corporate raider Manu Chhabria betrayed Vijay Mallya and went after Shaw Wallace Updated : January 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST Vijay Mallya enlisted support from Manu Chhabria to go after liquor firm Shaw Wallace, which had marquee brands such as Officer's Choice. Chhabria decided to go rogue and took control of the company by himself. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply