Backstory: The strange sale of Bombay Dyeing to RPG

Rama Prasad Goenka was the original takeover tycoon of India. He had grown his fledgling group into a multi-billion dollar conglomerate partly through a series of audacious acquisitions in the 1980s and 1990s. Among these were such gems as Ceat Tyres and CESC.

But the one prize that escaped his grasp after coming tantalizingly close was Bombay Dyeing. The irony was that the textile major was virtually handed over to Goenka on a platter by Neville Wadia who had succeeded his father Ness Wadia (not to be confused with Nusli Wadia's second son, Ness Wadia, who's been named after his great grandfather) as chairman of the group in 1952. Over the next 20 years, he built Bombay Dyeing into a textile powerhouse.

In 1971, however, he abruptly decided he wanted to have nothing more to do with business in India. Born in England and educated at Cambridge, he was keen to settle in Switzerland and began the process of selling off his many assets in India including the prized jewel in the crown, Bombay Dyeing, which was in some financial distress. Wadia put out the word that he was looking for a buyer and Goenka who had learnt a trick or two in acquiring companies from his father Keshav Prasad, was the first to pounce on the opportunity. Soon enough, an agreement for the sale was duly signed between the two.

But if Wadia senior wanted to check out of India, his 26-year-old son Nusli, had other ideas. He set about rescinding the deal that had already been signed with Goenka. In this, he leaned upon the rest of his family including his mother and sister and his great friend and mentor J.R.D. Tata. He even bought an additional 10 percent stake in the company while also urging its employees to buy more shares from the market.

Armed with these defences, Nusli Wadia flew down to London on an Air India flight to confront his father. As Coomi Kapoor in her book The Tatas, Freddie Mercury & Other Bawas recounts, the young man told his father flatly that he didn’t want to be a second-class citizen in some European country: “I am going to live in India. And I am going to run Bombay Dyeing.”

In the face of his son’s firmness, Neville had no option but to ask Goenka to reverse the deal. What happened next was as much a surprise as Wadia’s original decision to sell had been. As Goenka explained to Gita Piramal for a piece in Open magazine, “We had signed the deal with Neville Wadia... But after Neville Wadia had signed, Nusli baulked. Neville Wadia offered me Rs 5 lakh to return the contract. Pallonji Mistry assured me that if the matter came to court, he would vouch for the legality of the sale and the presence of the contract. Like an idiot, I told Neville: ‘If you offer me a drink, I’m prepared to cancel the deal.’ He rushed off to get the finest bottle of Royal Salute. But I was an idiot. There is no room for emotions in business.”

Bombay Dyeing stayed with the Wadia group and indeed under the brilliant Nusli Wadia it prospered and became one of the top companies in India.

For Goenka, it was a big miss. In 2008, at an Indian Chambers of Commerce event, he told the audience that the failure to add Bombay Dyeing to the RPG stable was the biggest regret of his life. Till the end, he kept the signed copy of the agreement, which was never enforced, at his solicitor’s office.