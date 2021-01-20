  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies
Business

BACKSTORY: Biscuit was not the first choice for Parle Products

Updated : January 20, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Mohanlal Dayal Chauhan got into the confectionary business and set up the ‘House of Parle’ in 1928 but he started his career in the garment business as an 18-year-old.
After deciding to start a confectionary, he travelled to Germany to learn the technology of the business.
BACKSTORY: Biscuit was not the first choice for Parle Products

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement