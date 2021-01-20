Business BACKSTORY: Biscuit was not the first choice for Parle Products Updated : January 20, 2021 11:50 AM IST Mohanlal Dayal Chauhan got into the confectionary business and set up the ‘House of Parle’ in 1928 but he started his career in the garment business as an 18-year-old. After deciding to start a confectionary, he travelled to Germany to learn the technology of the business. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply