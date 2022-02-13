Back Story: How a fratricidal fight shaped Rahul Bajaj’s resolve for a family settlement

Rahul Bajaj, a doyen of Indian industry, passed away in Pune at the age of 83. Always forthright and fearlessly outspoken, he won his spurs in business as a tough and visionary leader who grew the small firm dealing in scooters, cement and electrical appliances that he inherited from his father Kamalnayan Bajaj in 1968 to one of the country’s largest business houses.

The titan also successfully passed on the baton to his two sons Rajiv and Sanjiv, with the former put in charge of the two-wheeler business while the latter built Bajaj Finserv, the financial products company. By doing that Bajaj sought to avoid the generational curse that has visited many Indian business families brought to their knees by feuding scions.

After all, he had first-hand experience of the consequences of such a dispute. In 2002, he and his younger brother Shishir who controlled Bajaj Hindustan and held a stake in Bajaj Auto, had a bitter falling out over issues of control. Shishir accused his brother of seeking to oust him from the chairmanship of Bajaj Sevashram, the main holding company of the group.

Also Read:

The dispute split the family with Niraj, Shekhar, and Madhur, cousins of the two brothers aligning with Rahul while Shishir was supported by his son Kushagra who is married to Vasavadatta, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s sister. Kushagra, who at 25 was already considered to be among the brightest of the next generation of Bajajs, wanted to pursue an independent course in his business and was said to be pushing for a formal split of the brothers. In his book Business Battles: Family Feuds That Changed Indian Industry, author Shyamal Majumdar writes that Kushagra “publicly crossed swords with his uncle, calling him a 'raja’ who does not have the time to meet his 'prajas’." He also accused him of "self centered and son-centred' behaviour.”

With the dispute threatening to escalate, mutual friends requested RSS ideologue and convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch S. Gurumurthy to arbitrate in the matter and bring the warring families to the negotiating table. Following intense discussions, a detente appeared in sight in June that year when the two families met and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a settlement.

But the bonhomie was short-lived and the MoU was soon scrapped. Early in 2003, Shishir filed a petition with the Company Law Board accusing Rahul Bajaj of trying to ease him out of Bajaj Sevashram. Subsequently, Rahul Bajaj filed a counter suit in the Mumbai High Court against the Shishir Bajaj faction claiming damages of Rs 600 crore.

What followed was the unseemly sight of the two camps taking their side of the story to the media besides battling on several other fronts.

As the case dragged on and external influences kept muddying the waters, the two sides finally agreed to let Niraj, chairman and managing director of Mukand Ltd, and Kushagra, the joint managing director of Bajaj Hindusthan work on a settlement. But it wasn’t till December 2008 that the dispute was finally settled with both sides withdrawing petitions from the Company Law Board. As part of the settlement, the Rahul Bajaj side of the family transferred its stake in Bajaj Hindustan and Bajaj Consumer Care to Shishir in exchange for his nearly 2 percent stake in Bajaj Auto.

The bitter fight which had come as a rude shock to Rahul Bajaj was one reason why he insisted on a complete split of roles and businesses between his two sons. That had the desired results, with the two brothers building enormous value in their individual businesses. Their success, along with a decisive 2019 agreement with Shekhar, Madhur and Niraj, laying down how the family would jointly own group companies while also establishing formal processes to deal with any future issues related to succession, ownership and conflict resolution, must be considered among Rahul Bajaj’s finest achievements.