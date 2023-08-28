B20 Summit | RP Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman hints at likely entry into chemicals

Unveiling one of India's most diversified conglomerate's ambitious roadmap for its future endeavours, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, shared his insights into the group's expansion strategy, emphasising a strong focus on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), Ayurveda, and green energy.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023 , Goenka, also hinted at the group's imminent entry into the chemicals sector as it is always committed to diversification and sustainability.

Below is the edited excerpts of the interview

Q: What do you make of Prime Minister Modi's message to India?

A: The Prime Minister always gives us a new direction. And this whole thing of consumer care is absolutely brilliant. The concept of consumer care and the way he articulated that, if you care for the consumer, consumer rights will be a thing of the past. And I think it's this thing about reaching out to people, it's about inclusion, it's about growth, but sustainable growth, it's about inclusive growth. I think that is a brilliant message.

Q: There's been a lot of talk on sustainability ESG at the B20. But now when it comes to implementing the key recommendations, which one according to you will be the most important? And if I were to ask you about your own sustainability agenda across your businesses, how are you implementing this?

A: All I can say is that when you look at a treatment, you can't look at one aspect of it, you have to look at it holistically. And therefore the whole thing has to be implemented, not in bits and pieces but together. Yes, it's a process that has to be undergone. It's not going to happen overnight but if one is steadfast in the implementation, it will happen. And that's the only way forward.

Q: I'd like to ask you about your own group, the RP Sanjeev Goenka group's big focus areas, your own priorities for the next five years. How would you list them?

A: We will focus on FMCG, we will focus on Ayurveda, we will focus on green energy, we will focus on growth. And we are going to get into chemicals hopefully soon.

Q: How do you see growth? This has been a difficult and volatile year also how do you see the export markets opening up? And what's your outlook for your own growth going forward?

A: Even if I sound biased, I'm very bullish about our companies, about our performance. We've actually taken a lot of actions over the last two or three years to consolidate, to conserve costs and I think we are now poised for very strong growth.

Q: Any one challenge that you see for India's growth? Everyone here has said this is India’s century, this is India's decade and India's time has come but if you think there is one big concern that we need to overcome, what would that be?

A: I do not believe that there is really one major concern per se. I think we have an exceptional leader in Prime Minister Modi and he is showing us the way, has shown us, will show us the way to move forward.

