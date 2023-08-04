Axis Mutual Fund appoints Shreyas Devalkar as head of equities

Axis Mutual Fund has also welcomed Shatadru Chakraborty, a Citibank veteran, as the Chief Risk Officer.

Axis Mutual Fund on Friday announced the appointment of Shreyas Devalkar as the new Head of Equities, effective August 4, 2023. Over the last 22 years Shreyas has built a career, characterized by expertise and leadership in the financial services industry, Axis Mutual Fund said in a statement.

He has been managing some of Axis Mutual Fund’s largest funds such as Axis Bluechip Fund, Axis Midcap Fund, Axis Small Cap Fund and Axis Flexi Cap Fund. Prior to his tenure at Axis Mutual Fund, Shreyas honed his expertise in the fund management teams at BNP Paribas AMC and IDFC AMC.

In conjunction with Shreyas’ appointment, Axis Mutual Fund has also welcomed Shatadru Chakraborty, a Citibank veteran, as the Chief Risk Officer. Shatadru will play a pivotal role in ensuring a robust risk framework for the company's investment portfolios, the fund house said.

Jinesh Gopani, who served as the Head of Equities for the past seven years and has been an integral part of team over the last 14 years has decided to move on. The Board unanimously placed on record, their appreciation for his invaluable contributions and his leadership during his tenure with the organisation.

Commenting on the twin appointments, B Gopkumar, MD and CEO at Axis Mutual Fund said, “As we usher in a new phase of growth, we are delighted to have. Shreyas Devalkar as the new Head of Equities at Axis Mutual Fund. Having spent a long time with Axis MF, he understands the DNA of the organisation and is well-positioned to navigate market dynamics and deliver exceptional results for our investors. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Shatadru Chakraborty as the Chief Risk Officer."