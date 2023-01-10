Axis Bank to acquire remaining Max Financial stake using discounted cash flow

The parties agreed that the valuation for the right to acquire the remaining 7 percent stake of Max Life will be through fair market value using discounted cash flow instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax rules, 1962.

Axis Bank said that the revised agreement was done consequent to the guidance received by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).

Axis Entities have earlier acquired 12.99 percent stake in Max Life at Rs 35 per share with the right to acquire an additional 7 percent stake in the company.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on October 19 that IRDAI asked Axis Bank and Max Life to revise their valuation methodology for getting approval. The report further said that IRDAI asked Axis Bank to buy the remaining 7 percent stake in Max Life at "Uniform and Fair Market Value," the company said.

In October last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) had imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Max Life and Rs 2 crore on Axis Bank due to violations of rules in the proposed deal. The deal was first announced in 2020, under which, Axis Bank proposed to acquire a 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance.

What this deal does is that it clears the way for the regulatory clearance for the deal. It also ensures that Max Financial will get more money for their stake in Max Life. This deal also means that the uncertainty over the Axis Bank Bancassurance tie-up with Max also goes away.

Shares of Max Financial Services are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 769.30 while those of Axis Bank are down 1.4 percent at Rs 945.20.