homebusiness Newscompanies Newsaxis bank max financial services stake acquisition fair value discounted cash flow valuation 15627521.htm

Axis Bank to acquire remaining Max Financial stake using discounted cash flow News

business | IST

Axis Bank to acquire remaining Max Financial stake using discounted cash flow

By Yash Jain   | Hormaz Fatakia  Jan 10, 2023 2:52 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Axis entities had collectively acquired 12.99 percent stake in Max Life Insurance earlier.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read


The parties agreed that the valuation for the right to acquire the remaining 7 percent stake of Max Life will be through fair market value using discounted cash flow instead of valuation as per Rule 11UA of the Income Tax rules, 1962.
Axis Bank said that the revised agreement was done consequent to the guidance received by Max Life from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).
Axis Entities have earlier acquired 12.99 percent stake in Max Life at Rs 35 per share with the right to acquire an additional 7 percent stake in the company.
CNBC-TV18 had reported on October 19 that IRDAI asked Axis Bank and Max Life to revise their valuation methodology for getting approval. The report further said that IRDAI asked Axis Bank to buy the remaining 7 percent stake in Max Life at "Uniform and Fair Market Value," the company said.
In October last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) had imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Max Life and Rs 2 crore on Axis Bank due to violations of rules in the proposed deal. The deal was first announced in 2020, under which, Axis Bank proposed to acquire a 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance.
What this deal does is that it clears the way for the regulatory clearance for the deal. It also ensures that Max Financial will get more money for their stake in Max Life. This deal also means that the uncertainty over the Axis Bank Bancassurance tie-up with Max also goes away.
Shares of Max Financial Services are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 769.30 while those of Axis Bank are down 1.4 percent at Rs 945.20.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags