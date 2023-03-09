Axis AMC announces key management appointment changes

The present managing director & CEO of Axis AMC Chandresh Nigam requested to not be considered for reappointment for another term, in order to pursue other personal and professional interests, the AMC said in a statement.

The board of directors of Axis Asset Management Company Ltd during its meeting on Thursday approved the appointment of B Gopkumar, the present MD & CEO of Axis Securities, as the new MD and CEO of the AMC.

His appointment would be in effect from May 1 till April 30,2026. Gopkumar had joined Axis Securities as CEO and MD in October 2019 ad has more than 28 years of experience in the financial services industries in segments such as sales and distribution, marketing and branding, building of digital ecosystem and managing large teams. He has completed his postgraduate in business management.

Nigam joined Axis AMC in July 2009 as head of equities and took over the roles of MD & CEO in May 2019. He led the AMC for two terms, spanning 10 years.

The AMC also said that Ashish Gupta has joined it as the chief investment officer of the mutual fund. He was the India equity research head at Credit Suisse.

"With these appointments, Axis Mutual Fund will look forward to capitalizing on Gopkumar’s experience and leadership in building large distribution businesses, and Ashish’s deep understanding of capital markets and its constituents. We thank Chandresh for his leadership and contribution to Axis Asset Management Company Ltd," said Amitabh Chaudhry, the chairman of Axis AMC.