Axiata & Airtel sign binding term sheet to combine operations in Sri Lanka

The proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka, Bharti Airtel revealed in a statement. Furthermore, Airtel will accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.

Dialog Axiata Plc, Axiata Group Berhadm and Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka. Bharti Airtel Lanka is Airtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad.

The proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka, Bharti Airtel revealed in a statement. Furthermore, Airtel will accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.

The Delhi-headquartered telecom services provider said that the discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the companies, and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations.