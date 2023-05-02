Axiata & Airtel sign binding term sheet to combine operations in Sri Lanka

2 Min(s) Read
The proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka, Bharti Airtel revealed in a statement. Furthermore, Airtel will accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.
Dialog Axiata Plc, Axiata Group Berhadm and Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka. Bharti Airtel Lanka is Airtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary with Dialog, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka, Bharti Airtel revealed in a statement. Furthermore, Airtel will accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.
The Delhi-headquartered telecom services provider said that the discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the companies, and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations.