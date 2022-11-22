AWS launches new infrastructure region in Hyderabad, to invest $4.4 billion in India by 2030

“The launch of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President (Infrastructure Services) at Amazon Data Services in a release.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of its latest infrastructure region, in India. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS said, is expected to support the development of over 48,000 full-time jobs, annually. The company has also announced a planned investment of $4.4 billion (approximately Rs 36,300 crore) in the India market by 2030, via its latest infrastructure region.

“The launch of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President (Infrastructure Services) at Amazon Data Services in a release.

Incidentally, the Hyderabad infrastructure region is AWS’ second one in India — the company launched its Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region in 2016.

“Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability and lower latency,” Kalyanaraman added.

AWS customers are expected to have access to advanced AWS tech like data analytics, security solutions, AI and machine learning solutions. The company boasts of marquee names in India, including the likes of Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi and the National Skill Development Corporation, among others.

These companies, along with start-ups, government departments, non-profit organizations are expected to be equipped with more options to run applications and service their customers from data centres within the country.

According to an AWS release, the company now has 96 “availability zones” across 30 global regions, and has plans to launch 15 more such zones across five regions — Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand and Thailand. The availability zones that AWS refers to are hubs located within the company’s many infrastructure regions. The Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will consist of three such zones, each of which comes equipped with independent power, cooling and physical security, connected through ultra-low latency networks.

Investment to fund capex, operations & procurement

AWS’ investment of $4.4 billion is expected to fund capital expenditure, construction costs of data centres, operational expenses concerning utilities and facilities, and the procurement of goods and services from local businesses. The company’s announcement of 48,000 full-time jobs is on the back of its projected employment on the AWS supply chain, across verticals like construction, facility management, engineering and telecommunications, among others.

“We welcome AWS’ investment in Hyderabad, which strengthens Telangana’s position as a progressive data centre hub in India,” said K T Rama Rao, Telangana’s minister for Information Technology. Incidentally, the Government of Telangana is one of AWS’ customers in India. “We recognize the power of cloud computing, and have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare and municipal operations,” Rao added.

