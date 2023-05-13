English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAvenue Supermarts Q4: Revenues jump 21%, Margins slip 110 bps

Avenue Supermarts Q4: Revenues jump 21%, Margins slip 110 bps

Avenue Supermarts Q4: Revenues jump 21%, Margins slip 110 bps
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 13, 2023 3:30:45 PM IST (Published)

Consolidated operating margins slipped 110 bps in the fourth quarter to 7.3 percent, while net profit rose 8 percent to Rs 460 crore.

Avenue Supermarts declared its fourth quarter results on Saturday, May 13. The consolidated revenue from operations are higher by 21 percent to Rs 10,594 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization grew meagre 4 percent year on year to Rs 772 crore. Operating margins have slipped 110 bps to 7.3 percent versus 8.4 percent in same quarter of last year. Consolidated net profit is 8 percent higher in this quarter and stood at Rs 460 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

DMart added 18 stores in the fourth quarter and the total number of stores as on March 31, 2023 are at 324. The total store additions for financial year 2022-23 is 40.
The retailer's full year 2022-23 results shows 38 percent jump in revenues and strong 46 percent jump in earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Operating margins improved to 8.5 percent versus 8.1 percent in financial year 2021-22, while net profits are higher 59 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X