Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Standalone revenue rises 18.1%, positive same store sales growth likely

“Weak SSSG (same store sales growth) has weighed on DMart’s stock price performance in the recent past," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal wrote in its note last month.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of hypermarket chain D-Mart, promoted by investor Radhakishan Damani, reported its June quarter business update on Monday evening, in which it reported a growth of 18.1 percent in its standalone revenue on a year-on-year basis.
The company's topline grew to 11,584.4 crore during the April-June period, which when companred to the January-March quarter, implies a growth of 12.1 percent.
Three new D-Mart stores were added during the quarter, taking the total store count to 327. On a year-on-year basis, store addition grew at 11.2 percent.
With revenue growth exceeding the growth in store addition during the quarter, it implies a positive same-store sales growth for the company during the quarter. The exact figures for the same will be available only during Avenue Supermarts' quarterly results.
Aside of the same-store sales growth, what would also be important to track in the quarterly results would be the product mix, and whether that has contributed to any potential margin improvement during the quarter.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts are trading 5.3 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock is trading at 36 times EV/EBITDA, which is well below its five-year average of 60 times.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
