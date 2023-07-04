CNBC TV18
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Standalone revenue rises 18.1%, positive same store sales growth likely

By Mangalam Maloo  Jul 4, 2023 6:35:50 AM IST (Published)

“Weak SSSG (same store sales growth) has weighed on DMart’s stock price performance in the recent past," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal wrote in its note last month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of hypermarket chain D-Mart, promoted by investor Radhakishan Damani, reported its June quarter business update on Monday evening, in which it reported a growth of 18.1 percent in its standalone revenue on a year-on-year basis.

The company's topline grew to 11,584.4 crore during the April-June period, which when companred to the January-March quarter, implies a growth of 12.1 percent.
Three new D-Mart stores were added during the quarter, taking the total store count to 327. On a year-on-year basis, store addition grew at 11.2 percent.
