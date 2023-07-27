D-Mart parent looks to open 40 stores in FY24, shares a key area of concern

On the online grocery store D-Mart Ready, the management stated that it’s focusing on scaling up in the existing cities rather than expanding into new cities.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which operates the D-Mart hypermarket chain, plans to open 40 stores in the current fiscal as store expansion remains a key focus area for the retailer, the company said in a conference call with analysts.

The hypermarket chain is targeting to expand in north India, which is its new focus area in terms of geography.

However, expensive real estate is an area of concern for the retailer, which has opened 330 stores in the country so far, the company management told analysts.

On the general merchandise and apparel segment, the company observed that it is facing competition externally as many value fashion retailers have opened closer to D-Mart stores.

The management is hiring talent and refining assortment as part of measures to address these concerns.

However, the company management sounded confident of running the online grocery vertical efficiently.

Meanwhile, brokerage Nuvama has a hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,017, implying a potential upside of around 8 percent.

Another brokerage Jefferies has also assigned a hold call on Avenue Supermarts as it expects a marginal correction in the stock with a price target of Rs 3,700.

A continued slowdown in the General Merchandise business is the key factor behind their bearish stance.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 3,674.90.