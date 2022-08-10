    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Avalon Technologies files IPO papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,025 crore

    Avalon Technologies files IPO papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,025 crore

    Avalon Technologies files IPO papers with SEBI to raise Rs 1,025 crore
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The company may consider raising Rs 80 crore through a pre-IPO placement and if such a placement is undertaken the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

    Electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,025 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 625 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
    Also read: An IPO is arriving on D-Street after nearly 3 months and grey market is loving it
    The company may consider raising Rs 80 crore through a pre-IPO placement and if such a placement is undertaken the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
    Also read: EKI Energy plunges over 15% after Lok Sabha clears bill on carbon trading
    Incorporated in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider and counts Kyosan India, Zonar Systems Inc, Collins Aerospace, e-Infochips, The US Malabar Company, Meggitt (Securaplane Technologies Inc) and Systech Corporation as some of its key clients. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the United States and India. As of fiscal 2022, its revenue from operations was at Rs 840 crore with an order book worth Rs 1,039 crore as of June 30, 2022.
    JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the merchant bankers for this IPO.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.

    Tags

    IPO applicationIPO newsSEBI

    Previous Article

    Nalco shares gain as Street cheers 66% jump in profit despite margin miss

    Next Article

    Prestige Estates will launch more flats after Mumbai sales boost firm's average price realisation

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng