Automated ethical hacking platform FireCompass raises $7 million to help enterprises identify, mitigate risks faster

Automated Ethical Hacking Platform FireCompass on Monday announced $7 million in funding led by Silicon Valley-based Cervin and Athera Venture Partners ( previously Inventus Capital) along with existing investor BIF (Bharat Innovation Fund). The investment will be used to expand FireCompass' operations across India, U.S. and other international markets and also to bring on new talent, the company said in a statement.

Bikash Barai, Co-Founder of FireCompass said, “Organizations typically test some of their assets some of the time, whereas, hackers are attacking all of the assets all of the time.”

"At FireCompass, our vision is to make Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) available to all so that organizations can continuously discover and test all their assets at all times – just like the real attackers,” he added.

Bengaluru and Boston based FireCompass is a category creator for Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) and has been recognized as part of the Gartner Hype Cycle. FireCompass is reinventing traditional red teaming using the power of AI and SaaS. The solution runs continuously without the need for software, hardware or additional employee resources.

FireCompass’ automated red teaming and attack surface discovery platform helps companies to mitigate risks faster by identifying vulnerabilities and prioritising the ones that are most likely to be exploited by attackers. Unlike other conventional External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Tools, which stop at the discovery of the attack surface, FireCompass conducts real attacks using its proprietary playbooks.

The key advantages includes faster mitigation of risks due to continuous discovery and testing of cyber attack surface, lower false positives due to active testing of reconnaissance findings and better prioritisation and lesser noise by using attacker-centric playbooks.

"FireCompass' technology is a game-changer for organizations looking to stay ahead of cyber threats," said Cervin’s Managing Partner, Preetish Nijhawan. "Their automated red teaming and attack surface discovery capabilities provide unparalleled visibility into exploitable risks, and we are excited to partner with the FireCompass team as they continue to innovate and grow."

“We are very impressed by the list of top Fortune companies who use FireCompass” said Rutvik Doshi, Managing Director of Athera Venture Partners. With the funding, FireCompass plans to continue innovating on its platform and expand its team across engineering, research and sales.

A SaaS platform for Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) and Attack Surface Management (ASM), FireCompass is led by serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs to indexes the deep, dark and surface web to monitor an organization's cyber attack surface. It then launches safe attacks, mimicking real attackers, to help identify attack paths that are otherwise missed by conventional tools.