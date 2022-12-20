Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

The industry veteran emphasized that the regulatory burden was changing market behavior and for the healthy growth of the auto sector, the tax burden on small cars must be reduced.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has strongly urged policymakers to think about the growth of the auto sector and said the industry could not grow with a 50 percent tax rate. Bhargava's comments were in response to a question about the government's clarification on cess on SUVs and the calls for imposing a higher cess on MUVs as well.

"How can the industry grow with a 50 percent tax rate on cars? It is the wisdom of the government. If we don't want the industry to grow and they are alright with a 5-6 percent growth, then I will not fiddle with their view," he said.

In its 48th meeting last week, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, clarified the four requirements for applying the higher rate of compensation cess, which is 22 percent, to motor vehicles. According to the GST Council, cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,500cc, a length of more than 4,000mm, and a ground clearance of at least 170mm would be subject to a 22 percent cess. The council defined these vehicles as Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs.

The company's management said that the worst of the pandemic and chip shortage was over. "We will have to live with the chip shortage for one or two years, but the worst is over," Bhargava said.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD of Maruti Suzuki, said the company is working on reducing CO2 emissions not just in terms of tailpipe emissions but across all aspects of manufacturing. "EV is a strong measure to reduce emissions, but Maruti Suzuki will look at all possible technologies good for India," he said.

The new SUV models will come to the Auto Expo 2023 after the company unveiled the new Brezza and Grand Vitara. It will also showcase an electric concept SUV. Maruti Suzuki has been working on launching more SUVs to address its falling market share.

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti said the company would showcase 13 more vehicles, including a WagonR flex fuel prototype and customised versions of the existing lineup.

Chairman Bhargava said strengthening of the rupee against the Yen had been a positive for Maruti Suzuki. The stock of the automaker was in focus, however, after Yen surged sharply after the Bank of Japan's decision to raise the yield target.

Bhargava said that FTAs were a big opportunity for India to access global markets, and Indian products are strong enough to compete globally.

"India has the capability of being far more competitive in manufacturing than other nations. FTA opens big export markets, and we can compete not through the dumping route but through our highly competitive products. India should aggressively go and reduce tariffs to increase automobile exports," he said.