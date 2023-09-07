Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson expands operations in UAE with new unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) on Thursday (September 7) said UAE Supreme Council Member Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi inaugurated the company's wiring harness facility in the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), which is one of the seven emirates that make up UAE.

Share Market Live NSE

The facility is located in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), according to a stock exchange filing.

Specialising in the manufacture of wiring harnesses for commercial vehicles and other special-purpose vehicles, SAMIL's facility will also export them to its customers in Europe.

With a 11,000 square-metre built-up area, the facility employs around 500 people and is built with an initial investment of about 10 million euros. Sheikh Saud also toured the unit and was briefed on its advanced manufacturing technologies.

With this, Motherson has eight facilities in the region, the others being in Dubai and Sharjah.

Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said Ras Al Khaimah continues to serve as a strategic base for its operations, and serves to bring the company closer to its European wiring harness customers.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "This state-of-the-art facility represents Motherson’s commitment to innovation and quality, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah and RAKEZ as key strategic hubs for their global operations."

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 99.26, up by Rs 0.15, or 0.15 percent, on the BSE.