The auto component maker has been in the news after the company decided to increase its stake in automotive technology firm Pricol to up to 24.5 percent. Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 298.35, up by Rs 15.30, or 5.41 percent on the BSE.

Spark Minda Group flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Friday, June 2, said the board has approved raising up to Rs 600 crore via securities.

The board of directors of Minda Corporation has approved the proposal of raising funds by way of further issuance of securities through public and/or private offerings, including preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, and further public offer for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.