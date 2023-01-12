Both Liger X and the Liger X plus e-scooters come equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack. However, only the Liger X has a removable battery feature. The company also stated that it will offer fast-charging options for both e-scooters but as an add-on option.

Mumbai-based electric mobility company Liger Mobility has taken the wraps off two new electric scooters, the Liger X and the Liger X Plus, at Auto Expo 2023. The company also claims that these electric scooters are also India’s first-ever self-balancing electric scooters.

Bookings for both will start in mid-2023 and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2023. While the company hasn’t revealed any price details, the Liger X is expected to cost around Rs 1.7 lakh, while the X Plus variant is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.9 lakh.

According to the company, its proprietary “Auto-Balancing” technology allows for the e-scooter to balance itself at low speeds or even when stationary. The two-wheeler manufacturer also added that at higher speeds, this system automatically goes into standby for stable handling. In addition to this, the rider also has an option of manually activating this system to suit their comfort.

In terms of design, both Liger X and Liger X Plus feature the same design elements such as futuristic LED headlights. Furthermore, both these e-scooters will be offered in the same five colour options — Grey, Polar White, Blue, Titanium and Red.

The new Liger X and Liger X Plus also get a feature called ‘Learner mode,' which allows the rider to limit the top speed of the vehicle. The company also revealed that both e-scooters are capable of receiving Over The Air (OTA) software updates.

Both Liger X and the Liger X plus e-scooters come equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack. However, only the Liger X has a removable battery feature. The company also stated that it will offer fast-charging options for both e-scooters but as an add-on option.

While both the variants have a top speed of 65kmph, the Liger X offers a claimed range of 60km and has a charging time of 4.5 hours. The Liger X Plus, on the other hand, gets a higher claimed range of 100km from a non-detachable battery pack and charges in 3 hours.

Both the variants of e-scooters, in terms of features, get 4G and GPS enabled with smartphone connectivity. Through this option, the e-scooter will provide information like live location, ride history, battery pack SOC and temperature. The smartphone app also provides tow, accident and service reminder alerts.