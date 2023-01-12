The Fronx SUV, in terms of powertrain, gets two engine options - a 1.0-litre booster jet engine that develops 99bhp and 147Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre Dual jet petrol engine that churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, unveiled its latest compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023 alongside its much-anticipated off-roader five-door Jimny in India.

The company has already started accepting bookings for the Fronx as well as the new Jimny starting today.

Maruti Suzuki’s new compact SUV Fronx will be offered in five different trims - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The new SUV will be available in multiple colour options - five mono-tone and three dual-tone - including Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver.

Newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki's SUV 'Fronx' on display at the Auto Expo 2023

Exterior and design

The new SUV Fronx, on the exteriors, gets similar design features as the Grand Vitara and carries a similar front fascia and grille design, except for the new three-pod LED headlamps. At the rear, the new SUV features an LED strip running across the width of the vehicle along with Maruti’s signature LED block tail lights.

Interior and features

The interior of the Fronx SUV is largely similar to other new Maruti cars and comes with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and six airbags.

Powertrain options

The Fronx SUV, in terms of powertrain, gets two engine options - a 1.0-litre booster jet engine that develops 99bhp and 147Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre Dual jet petrol engine that churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The SUV will be offered three transmission options - a five-speed manual, a six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.

