Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny, bookings open

According to Maruti, the new Jimny will be manufactured at the company’s Gurugram plant and will also be exported to oversea markets. Bookings for the Jimny SUV will also start today.

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki, on Thursday, launched its much-awaited off-roader Jimny in India. The homegrown carmaker’s five-door Jimny, unveiled globally on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023, will go on sale by mid-2023. Maruti Suzuki also revealed that it will offer Jimny sports utility vehicle (SUV) in two variants – Alpha and Zeta.

According to Maruti, the new Jimny will be manufactured at the company’s Gurugram plant and will also be exported to oversea markets. Bookings for the Jimny SUV will also start today. Earlier in 2020, Maruti Suzuki had showcased the three-door Jimny at the Indian Motor Show to attract consumers’ interest, but never launched the vehicle in India.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV eVX with 550 km driving range

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon )