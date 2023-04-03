Australia to ban TikTok on government devices: Reports

Australian newspapers reported late on Monday that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had approved a government-wide ban on the app, following a review by the Home Affairs department.
The Australian government is set to announce a ban on the use of TikTok on government phones this week, joining several other countries in their efforts to prevent the Chinese-owned video app from being used over security concerns. Australian newspapers reported late on Monday that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had approved a government-wide ban on the app, following a review by the Home Affairs department.
Recommended ArticlesView All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey
Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know
Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
According to The Australian, the decision was made after concerns were raised that user data from the app, which is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, could potentially be accessed by the Chinese government, thereby threatening Western security interests.
The ban on the app will extend to Victoria state as well, with The Age newspaper reporting that a state government official has confirmed that the state will follow the federal government's guidance.
Also read: ByteDance Matches Tencent’s $80 Billion Sales After TikTok Boom
The move comes after several other countries, including the United States, Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, and the European Commission, have already banned TikTok from official devices over security concerns.
TikTok Australia general manager Lee Hunter expressed disappointment with the ban, stating that the company had repeatedly offered to engage with the government constructively about the policy, and stressing that there was no evidence to suggest that TikTok posed a security risk to Australians.
Despite Hunter's statement, concerns about the potential risks posed by the app continue to grow, with several countries moving to restrict its use on official devices. The ban on TikTok in Australia is expected to be announced officially in the coming days.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!