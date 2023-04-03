Australia to ban TikTok on government devices: Reports

Australian newspapers reported late on Monday that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had approved a government-wide ban on the app, following a review by the Home Affairs department.

The Australian government is set to announce a ban on the use of TikTok on government phones this week, joining several other countries in their efforts to prevent the Chinese-owned video app from being used over security concerns. Australian newspapers reported late on Monday that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had approved a government-wide ban on the app, following a review by the Home Affairs department.

According to The Australian, the decision was made after concerns were raised that user data from the app, which is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, could potentially be accessed by the Chinese government, thereby threatening Western security interests.

The ban on the app will extend to Victoria state as well, with The Age newspaper reporting that a state government official has confirmed that the state will follow the federal government's guidance.

The move comes after several other countries, including the United States, Britain, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, and the European Commission, have already banned TikTok from official devices over security concerns.

T ikTok Australia general manager Lee Hunter expressed disappointment with the ban, stating that the company had repeatedly offered to engage with the government constructively about the policy, and stressing that there was no evidence to suggest that TikTok posed a security risk to Australians.

Despite Hunter's statement, concerns about the potential risks posed by the app continue to grow, with several countries moving to restrict its use on official devices. The ban on TikTok in Australia is expected to be announced officially in the coming days.

