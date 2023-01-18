Aurobindo Pharma units issued ‘Form 484’ with 2 observations by USFDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed its inspection of the Aurobindo Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary APL Health Care Ltd's Unit I and III. Aurobindo Pharma's shares ended nearly 0.3 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 444 apiece on Wednesday, January 18.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its inspection of the Aurobindo Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary APL Health Care Ltd's Unit I and III, the pharma major stated in a stock exchange filing. "This is to inform you that the USFDA inspected the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, APL HealthCare Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma Manufacturing facility located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, from January 9 to January 18, 2023," the stock exchange filing stated.

Aurobindo Pharma was issued 'Form 484' with two observations at the end of the inspection. The pharma major said the observations are procedural in nature and that it would respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines.

On another note, Bengaluru-headquartered Stelis Biopharma, an arm of Strides Pharma Science Ltd, has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA, specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialised at its flagship facility in Bengaluru. The USFDA carried out an inspection on-site for drug-device combination products that are to be manufactured/commercialised for partner products by Stelis.

