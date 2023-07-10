Profit booking continues in Aurobindo Pharma as stock drops for second day

The company on Friday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with US-based BioFactura for the commercialisation of BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara or Ustekinumab.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd declined by up to 2.5 percent on Monday in its second day of losses after hitting record high levels last week. The stock is witnessing a bout of profit booking after surging nearly 40 percent over the last three months.

Live TV

Loading...

Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma is building up momentum in the biosimilar space with its second announcement in a week about the commercialisation of a biosimilar product.