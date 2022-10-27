Aurobindo Pharma recalls products in US market

By Asmita Pant

Mini The East Windsor-based drug firm is recalling the affected lot due to the "presence of particulate matter: piece of metal found in a vial", the USFDA stated. AuroMedics commenced the Class III recall in the US on September 26.

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma oscillated between the red and green in early trade on Thursday after the USFDA announced that the company will recall products from the US market.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Aurobindo Pharma will recall products from the US market. Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla will also recall products in the US market as per the federal agency's statement.

USFDA said AuroMedics Pharma LLC, a unit of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, is recalling 88,080 vials of Tranexamic acid injection, which is used to control or prevent excessive or heavy bleeding during various conditions like dental procedures in patients.

In September, the US drug regulator had issued Form 483. It was inspected earlier in 2018-2019 as well and the form was issued and official action indicated status in 2019, which was then turned into a warning letter in 2019. So it has had a warning letter on it.

The USFDA inspected the company's Unit XI, an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient non-antibiotic manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, from July 25 to August 2, 2022.