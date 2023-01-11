USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive

Recommended ArticlesView All
Sources said that the drug regulator began inspecting the unit this week.
Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit manufactures oral solid dosages for the company and contributes 2-3 percent of the overall sale.
CNBC-TV18 reached out to Aurobindo Pharma for a comment but the company did not offer one.
Last month, the US drug regulator had issued 10 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's Gundlamachnoor facility in Telangana. Unit-IX was inspected between November 10 - November 12.
The unit had been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company responded to the agency and carried out the required corrective actions.
Aurobindo's Unit XI, an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) non-antibiotic manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was issued three observations after the regulator inspected the unit between July 25 - August 2 last year.
Capital markets regulator SEBI in June issued a warning letter to the company for insufficient disclosures on its Unit-1 and the observations made by the USFDA between 2019 and 2022.
The SEBI warning letter observed that the pharma company had disclosed very limited and restricted information and that it did not disclose the detailed reasons and also did not consider observations of the USFDA as serious.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading little changed at Rs 450.15.