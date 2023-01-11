USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive

Sources said that the drug regulator began inspecting the unit this week.

Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit manufactures oral solid dosages for the company and contributes 2-3 percent of the overall sale.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Aurobindo Pharma for a comment but the company did not offer one.

The unit had been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company responded to the agency and carried out the required corrective actions.

The SEBI warning letter observed that the pharma company had disclosed very limited and restricted information and that it did not disclose the detailed reasons and also did not consider observations of the USFDA as serious.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading little changed at Rs 450.15.