English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive

USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive

USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  Jan 11, 2023 12:10:35 PM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Aurobindo Pharma for a comment but the company did not offer one.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Aurobindo Pharm share

TRADE
The United States Food and Drug Administration has begun inspecting Aurobindo Pharma's unit in Jadcherla, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read


Sources said that the drug regulator began inspecting the unit this week.
Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit manufactures oral solid dosages for the company and contributes 2-3 percent of the overall sale.
CNBC-TV18 reached out to Aurobindo Pharma for a comment but the company did not offer one.
Last month, the US drug regulator had issued 10 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's Gundlamachnoor facility in Telangana. Unit-IX was inspected between November 10 - November 12.
The unit had been classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company responded to the agency and carried out the required corrective actions.
Aurobindo's Unit XI, an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) non-antibiotic manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was issued three observations after the regulator inspected the unit between July 25 - August 2 last year.
Capital markets regulator SEBI in June issued a warning letter to the company for insufficient disclosures on its Unit-1 and the observations made by the USFDA between 2019 and 2022.
The SEBI warning letter observed that the pharma company had disclosed very limited and restricted information and that it did not disclose the detailed reasons and also did not consider observations of the USFDA as serious.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading little changed at Rs 450.15.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Reliance Capital IBC case | Committee of Creditors votes in favour of 2nd round of e-Auction

Next Article

Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X