homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThird unit of Aurobindo Pharma gets VAI classification in less than a week

Third unit of Aurobindo Pharma gets VAI classification in less than a week

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 10:00:08 PM IST (Published)

VAI is the second-best classification that a manufacturing facility of a pharma company can get from the US drug regulator.

Hyderabad-headquartered Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary APL Healthcare Ltd. has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility in Jadcherla, Telangana.

Recommended Articles

View All

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

APL Healthcare Ltd’s unit I and III, an orals (tablets, capsules and soft gel capsules) and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District of the state, was inspected by the USFDA between January 9-18.


This is the third unit of Aurobindo Pharma that has received a VAI classification in less than a week.

A VAI classification is issued by the USFDA when ‘objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection, but the agency does not take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action’. It is the second-best classification that a manufacturing facility of a pharma company can get from the US drug regulator.

Earlier this week, Aurobindo Pharma’s  Unit-IX, an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and  intermediates facility, located in Sangareddy District of Telangana also received VAI classification from USFDA. The facility was inspected from November 10 to November 18, 2022.

In November 2022, USFDA had issued 10 observations after the inspection of the said unit.  The manufacturing facility was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company had carried out the required corrective actions.

For the December quarter Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit dropped 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 491 crore from Rs 604 crore.  The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter grew 6 percent to Rs 6,407 crore from Rs 6,002 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 480.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Hospital chain Shalby gets approval from Indonesian Health Ministry to sell knee, hip implants

Next Article

Coal India limits supply to old power plants in SHAKTI push