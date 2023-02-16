Third unit of Aurobindo Pharma gets VAI classification in less than a week

VAI is the second-best classification that a manufacturing facility of a pharma company can get from the US drug regulator.

Hyderabad-headquartered Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary APL Healthcare Ltd. has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its facility in Jadcherla, Telangana.

APL Healthcare Ltd’s unit I and III, an orals (tablets, capsules and soft gel capsules) and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District of the state, was inspected by the USFDA between January 9-18.

This is the third unit of Aurobindo Pharma that has received a VAI classification in less than a week.

A VAI classification is issued by the USFDA when ‘objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection, but the agency does not take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action’. It is the second-best classification that a manufacturing facility of a pharma company can get from the US drug regulator.

Earlier this week, Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit-IX, an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates facility, located in Sangareddy District of Telangana also received VAI classification from USFDA. The facility was inspected from November 10 to November 18, 2022.

In November 2022, USFDA had issued 10 observations after the inspection of the said unit. The manufacturing facility was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company had carried out the required corrective actions.

For the December quarter Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit dropped 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 491 crore from Rs 604 crore. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter grew 6 percent to Rs 6,407 crore from Rs 6,002 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 480.