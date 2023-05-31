Aureus Investment sells 3.25% stake in Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar, the result of the merger between Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019, focuses on manufacturing various automotive components and its clients are Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo, and Volvo Eicher, among others.

Aureus Investment Private Limited (Aureus), one of the promoters of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar/Company), has sold a portion of its shares amounting to 3.246 percent of the company's shareholding through the stock exchange mechanism on Wednesday, May 31.

Aureus clarified that the decision to divest shares does not reflect any concerns about Sona Comstar's performance or future growth potential. The promoters remain committed to the company and its long-term growth plans, it said in a statement.

"On behalf of Aureus, I would like to clarify that the promoters are committed to the company and its growth plans and do not see any reason for further divestment of its shareholding, at least for the next two years," said Aureus Investment Director Sunjay Kapur.

"The promoters have an unwavering belief in the company's potential, are fully aligned with shareholders/investors' interests," he added.

Aureus Investment Private Ltd held a 33 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), as on March 31, 2023.

In March 2023, the private equity firm Blackstone decided to sell around 12 crore shares of Sona BLW, a company engaged in engineered critical automotive systems and components. The sale took place in the open market and amounted to approximately Rs 4,917 crore, with each share being sold at an average price of Rs 410.04.

Several notable buyers participated in this transaction, including the government of Singapore, Societe Generale, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Among the mutual funds that acquired stakes were HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential.

Sona Comstar, the result of the merger between Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019, focuses on manufacturing various automotive components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors, and motor control units.

The company supplies these components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Europe, India, and China. Sona Comstar caters to both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments, ensuring that its business is not reliant on a single product, vehicle segment, customer, or geography.

Additionally, Sona Comstar holds the distinction of being one of the two largest exporters of starter motors from India. It is also the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors within the country.

Among the company's key OEM customers are a global manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), a North American producer of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo, and Volvo Eicher.