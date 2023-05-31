Aureus Investment sells 3.25% stake in Sona Comstar

Sona Comstar, the result of the merger between Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019, focuses on manufacturing various automotive components and its clients are Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo, and Volvo Eicher, among others.

Aureus Investment Private Limited (Aureus), one of the promoters of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar/Company), has sold a portion of its shares amounting to 3.246 percent of the company's shareholding through the stock exchange mechanism on Wednesday, May 31.

Aureus clarified that the decision to divest shares does not reflect any concerns about Sona Comstar's performance or future growth potential. The promoters remain committed to the company and its long-term growth plans, it said in a statement.