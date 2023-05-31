English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAureus Investment sells 3.25% stake in Sona Comstar

Aureus Investment sells 3.25% stake in Sona Comstar

Aureus Investment sells 3.25% stake in Sona Comstar
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  May 31, 2023 7:23:18 PM IST (Published)

Sona Comstar, the result of the merger between Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019, focuses on manufacturing various automotive components and its clients are Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo, and Volvo Eicher, among others.

Aureus Investment Private Limited (Aureus), one of the promoters of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar/Company), has sold a portion of its shares amounting to 3.246 percent of the company's shareholding through the stock exchange mechanism on Wednesday, May 31.

Live Tv

Loading...

Aureus clarified that the decision to divest shares does not reflect any concerns about Sona Comstar's performance or future growth potential. The promoters remain committed to the company and its long-term growth plans, it said in a statement.
"On behalf of Aureus, I would like to clarify that the promoters are committed to the company and its growth plans and do not see any reason for further divestment of its shareholding, at least for the next two years," said Aureus Investment Director Sunjay Kapur.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X