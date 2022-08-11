    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Audi India opens booking for new Q3 – management says demand for luxury cars is robust

    business | IST

    Audi India opens booking for new Q3 – management says demand for luxury cars is robust

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    German luxury automaker Audi has expanded its India portfolio-- the company has commenced bookings for the new Q3 against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The car is available in two variants Premium Plus and Technology.

    German luxury automaker Audi has expanded its India portfolio — the company has commenced bookings for the new Q3 against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.
    The car is available in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology. The first 500 customers will receive an extended warranty and a comprehensive service package.
    Audi India plans to commence deliveries of the new Q3 towards the end of 2022.
    In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said the demand for luxury car segment continues to be robust.
    “Last year the luxury car segment grew by almost 40 percent, Audi India grew by almost 100 percent. Even this year first half, it is growing at 50 percent. So the demand has been pretty strong and I am sure it will continue with the upcoming festive season”, he said.
    He added, “Sales of 40,000 cars is what luxury segment did couple of years back. If we go by the trend, the first half of this year itself was at 7,500. So if things go well, we will be close to 40,000 this year itself, so next year will be much better, probably close to 50,000 cars.”
    Dhillon expects the company to become stronger on electric mobility with each passing year.
    “Close to 5 percent of our sales is electric cars but the electric journey for the country has just started. We are one of the manufacturers who has launched 5 electric cars but they are expensive at this point in time as they are fully imported. However as we move forward and as we have more models available in the country, I am sure the journey is only going to grow. Audi has already declared that it will be a fully electric car company by 2033. So with every passing year, we will become stronger and stronger on electric mobility.”
