AU Small Finance Bank gets an upgrade from Motilal Oswal, just three months after a downgrade

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank gained on Friday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock to buy from its earlier rating of neutral, citing its long-term prospects. The upgrade comes just three months after Motilal Oswal had downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Motilal Oswal has also raised AU Small Finance Bank's price target to Rs 825 from Rs 810 earlier. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 20 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

The brokerage said that AU Small Finance Bank has evolved as a strong franchise not just in the SFB but also in the overall midcap banking space.

AU Small Finance Bank's earnings for financial year 2024-2025 is likely to grow by 35 percent year-on-year, the Motilal Oswal note said. This would result in a Return on Asset (RoA) of 1.9 percent and Return on Equity (RoE) of 17 percent respectively.

Between financial year 2018-2023, AU Small Finance Bank has delivered compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54 percent and 34 percent in deposits and loans respectively. Between financial year 2023-2025, loan growth is expected to grow at a 28 percent CAGR, Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal expects the near-term pressure on the lender's Net Interest Margin (NIMs) to remain an overhang on the stock performance. The stock has corrected nearly 12 percent over the last few months.

AU Small Finance Bank was downgraded by Motilal Oswal in May as it expected its NIMs to decline in financial year 2024.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank are trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 714.70. The stock is up 8.8 percent on a year-to-date basis.