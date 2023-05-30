Motilal Oswal downgrades AU Small Finance Bank to neutral, says NIMs may fall in FY24

The brokerage remains watchful of margins of AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) and expects its net interest margin (NIM) to decline by 30 basis points (bps) on a yearly basis in 2023-24 fiscal.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOSL) has downgraded its recommendation on AU Small Finance Bank stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ earlier as it expects a decline in the company’s net interest margins in this fiscal as well as in earnings growth.

Motilal Oswal has also revised its price target for the small finance bank to Rs 760 per share, implying a potential downside of around 4 percent from Monday’s closing price, as against earlier target of Rs 830 per share.