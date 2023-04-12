AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod for reappointing Sanjay Agarwal as MD and CEO

1 Min(s) Read
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at Rs 580.45, up by Rs 2.25, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.
Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday, April 12, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and chief executive officer and Uttam Tibrewal as whole-time director.
The bank has appointed Agarwal for a period of three years starting from April 19, 2023, till April 18, 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing. Also, Tibrewal has been appointed for a period of three years from April 19, 2023, till April 18, 2026.
Further, the shareholders had already approved the reappointment via postal ballot on March 9, 2022, it said.
