After Zomato, this is Chris Wood's next big bet in India

The investment in AU Small Finance Bank will raise the weightage of the lending sector in the long-only portfolio to 35 percent.

Chris Wood of Jefferies has initiated an investment in AU Small Finance Bank with a 3 percent weightage, just a week after initiating an investment in food delivery platform Zomato, with a 4 percent weightage.

AU Small Finance Bank will be part of GREED & fear's long-only India portfolio. The investment will be paid for by removing the investment in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS).

GREED & fear observed that banks and finance companies, known as the lending sectors, account for nearly 36 percent of the Nifty 50 index, compared to 24 percent for the MSCI India index. "This means that from the standpoint of domestic fund managers who measure their performance against the Nifty, GREED & fear is underweight the lending sectors in long-only India portfolio, even though it is overweight in the Asia ex-Japan and global long-only portfolio," the note said.

India's lending sector accounts for 32 percent of the India long-only portfolio, 19 percent of the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio and 14 percent of the global portfolio. The investment in AU Small Finance Bank will raise the weightage of the lending sector in the long-only portfolio to 35 percent.

Wood also spoke about why he removed the investment in CAMS, just a week after highlighting in his note that India's asset management story is the most promising domestic asset management story globally.

"It might seem odd to remove Computer Age Management Services which is such a long-term play on the development of the asset management industry," he said. "Still, GREED & fear has discovered this week that the mutual fund industry faces regulatory headwinds which, if implemented, will increasingly damage the profits of what is a clear success story," he wrote.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank have gained 18 percent so far year-to-date, and is 3 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 795.