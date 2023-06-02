After Zomato, this is Chris Wood's next big bet in India

The investment in AU Small Finance Bank will raise the weightage of the lending sector in the long-only portfolio to 35 percent.

Chris Wood of Jefferies has initiated an investment in AU Small Finance Bank with a 3 percent weightage, just a week after initiating an investment in food delivery platform Zomato, with a 4 percent weightage.

Live Tv

Loading...

AU Small Finance Bank will be part of GREED & fear's long-only India portfolio. The investment will be paid for by removing the investment in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS).

GREED & fear observed that banks and finance companies, known as the lending sectors, account for nearly 36 percent of the Nifty 50 index, compared to 24 percent for the MSCI India index. "This means that from the standpoint of domestic fund managers who measure their performance against the Nifty, GREED & fear is underweight the lending sectors in long-only India portfolio, even though it is overweight in the Asia ex-Japan and global long-only portfolio," the note said.