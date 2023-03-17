Atul B Jain steps down as CFO of Jain Irrigation

In an exchange filing, Jain Irrigation said, “the resignation of Shri Atul B Jain as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company is accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 11, 2023, effective from day new CFO joins."

Jain Irrigation on Friday said that the board of directors have accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Atul B Jain.

In an exchange filing, Jain Irrigation said, “the resignation of Shri Atul B Jain as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company is accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 11, 2023, effective from day new CFO joins."

Last year in June, the Mumbai headquartered firm said that it would merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis, and the combined entity will have $750 million in revenues.

Atul B Jain has been with Jain Irrigation since 1990. Founded in 1986, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JAIN) is an Indian multinational company with manufacturing plants in 29 locations across the globe.

According to Crunchbase, Jain Irrigation has raised $163.2 million via funding, to date.