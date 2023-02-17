Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, also known as MIDHANI, has signed eleven Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various organisations to expand its wings in developing and manufacturing aerospace and naval materials, research and development, exports, healthcare, and training.

Dr SK Jha, CMD of MIDHANI, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that the company has signed MoUs with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Welspun Specialty Steels Limited, and Micron Instruments. The company aims to enhance its production capacity and pave the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat, a government initiative to make India self-sufficient.

One of the significant MoUs that MIDHANI has signed is with HAL for aerospace materials. “The MoU with HAL will enable the company to expand its expertise in the aerospace industry, where it has been working for decades," Dr Jha said. MIDHANI has been involved in the development and production of various critical materials for the aerospace industry, including titanium alloys, high-temperature alloys, and superalloys.

Dr Jha also said that the company has also signed MoUs with startups in the healthcare industry. With this, MIDHANI aims to explore new possibilities and leverage its expertise in the healthcare industry.

According to Dr Jha, MIDHANI's order book is over Rs 1,400 crore, including 40 percent from the defence space.

Based on the MoUs signed, the company expects orders worth Rs 500-600 crore. Dr Jha also said that the fourth quarter of FY23 is expected to be the best quarter for the company.

However, Dr Jha also highlighted that the inventory levels are currently very high, which may affect the company's profitability. To overcome this, MIDHANI is looking to enhance its production capacity to meet the rising demand for its products.

The company has set a target revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, which it aims to achieve by exploring new areas and leveraging its expertise in the industry.

“We are trying to go to Rs 1,000 crore of turnover,” Jha said.

With the signing of these MoUs, MIDHANI is expected to achieve its revenue targets and expand its wings in diverse areas.

The stock was up 6.42 percent in the last one week and down 3.05 percent in the past month.

