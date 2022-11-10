By Anand Singha

Ather Energy, a manufacturer of electric scooters, on Thursday, announced two key appointments to bolster its management team while expanding presence in India. The company has named Rajeev Goswami as Vice President (Legal) and Manuj Khurana as Vice President in charge of Capital Allocation.

Manuj Khurana brings 13 years of expertise to Ather mainly in the areas of corporate strategy and growth, financial planning, transaction diligence and policy. In his last position at Tesla India , he oversaw policy and business development for its anticipated India launch. Prior to Tesla, Khurana held positions at Invest India and Accenture Strategy, respectively. In addition, he has also been on the transportation panel chaired by the former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister of India

While, Rajeev Goswami will lead the corporate legal department and endeavour to improve Ather Energy's legal and compliance structure. He brings with him a wide range of experience spanning more than 22 years.

Prior to joining Ather, Goswami served as Head of Legal for Aluminium and Power business of Vedanta Ltd . He has also worked with large IT companies including HCL Technologies, Motorola, and Nucleus Software Exports in legal and secretarial capacities. Goswami is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) UK and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Commenting on these key appointments, Ather Energy's CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta said that b oth Manuj and Rajeev have joined us at a pivotal time, and with Ather steadily strengthening its retail network, manufacturing, and supply chain, he is confident that their knowledge and expertise will enhance their corporate capabilities.

“Manuj will play a critical role in channelling our resources towards organic and inorganic growth, and Rajeev's strategic counsel will help strengthening our legal and compliance framework,” he added.

Ather has witnessed significant growth in 2022 (April to October) by more than doubling the number of active scooters on the road. It delivered 8,213 electric scooters in October 2022, marking its best-ever monthly sales, and expecting to further boost the output in the following months. The company currently has 65 Experience Centres across 52 cities in India.

